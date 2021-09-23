Wiregrass United Way launches 2021 campaign with bus tour

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass United Way kicked off their 2021 campaign with a bus tour through six Wiregrass counties Thursday.

The group started the morning at the Abbeville Boys and Girls Club.

From there ... They traveled north to Barbour County for a kickoff a the downtown gazebo in Eufaula.

Then the group headed to Dale County where a rally took place at the Vivian B. Adams School.

The group headed to Coffee County’s YMCA and Hartford’s Ketchem’s Restaurant, before ending their journey at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

News 4′s Taylor Pollock was along for the ride and she spoke from their last stop with News 4 at 4.

