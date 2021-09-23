Advertisement

Trial scheduled in cold case murder of Dothan teens

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of Dothan teens Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ozark, Ala. (WTVY) -A May 2, 2022 trial has been set for Coley McCraney who is charged with murdering two Dothan teens more than 20 years ago.

In July 1999 Ozark police discovered the bodies of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in the trunk of their car. The 17-year-old high school students had been shot.

Not until 2019 did police charge McCraney when investigators claimed new DNA technology showed his semen had been left on Ms. Beasley.

During a hearing, Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams said 17 million people were profiled over 18 years and the only DNA match is that of McCraney.

However, defense attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarbrough call evidence against McCraney, who is 47, “flimsy” and predict he will be found not guilty.

Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore will preside over the trial that has been previously delayed.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
Ozark Police
Charles Ward appointed as Ozark’s new Chief of Police
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack

Latest News

Ozark School Construction
Ozark School Construction
Opening this fall for another season
Corndodgers opening for the fall with Heroes Weekend
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 23, 2021
COVID-19 transmission rates remain high in 64 of Alabama's 67 counties.
Alabamians urged to stay vigilant amid dropping COVID case numbers