State doctors discuss school masking

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Medical Association of the State of Alabama hosts a weekly open discussion between the public, state health leaders, and Alabama doctors.

Thursday, Sept 23 they will discuss and answer questions about masking in schools and other practices that discourage the spread of COVID-19.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Medical Association President Dr. Aruna Arora along with Dr. Julie Wolfson, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist, and Dr. Candice Dye, a pediatrician will lead the discussion.

WTVY will livestream the discussion on the video player attached to this story.

If you want to ask a question join the stream on Facebook.

