Penton Farms is a must-visit this fall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With fall-like weather infiltrating Alabama right on cue with fall actually beginning, you may be itching to do something festive.

Well, I’ve got the perfect idea for you: a trip up I-65 to southern Chilton County.

If you take the Verbena exit and turn left onto County Road 59 you’ll head right towards Penton Farms. You can’t miss it on the right-hand side of the road as it’s decked out in fall decorations.

Once arriving, you’ll park in one of three areas and head on in for what’s sure to be a great and memorable fall day!

“We have over 15 different activities that are included in the admission price. You also get a pumpkin. And there’s lots of things for the kids to do,” says co-owner Rachell Penton.

Of course you have to venture on out to the gigantic pumpkin patch and pick out your very own pumpkin. You’ll find upwards of 60 different types of pumpkins while venturing through the vines. You can also find plenty of pumpkins for purchase under the barn.

“There’s 60 acres for people to be able to spread out,” Penton says. “They can go out to pumpkin patch. They can walk...or they can take the wagon ride if they want to. They can go to the sunflower field, the corn maze. There’s plenty of space for people to spread out and not be so close together.”

Other activities you can enjoy include a corn pit, a playground area, a super slide, a human hamster wheel, an animal barn, a hay mountain, duck races, combine slides, a cow train, and plenty of delicious concessions. All of these except for the cow train are included with admission.

Pumpkin patches and all outdoor activities in general are dictated by Mother Nature. So if you are planning a visit, be sure to dress accordingly. The Penton Farms Pumpkin Patch is open rain or shine from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays from September 25th thru October 30th.

Admission is $10 per person and all purchases can be made with either cash or card.

If you’re worried about whether or not the overly rainy summer caused issues for the gourds this year, then I’ve got some great news for you.

“We’ve definitely had a lot of rain. However, we have a really good crop,” Penton told me. “The pumpkins look awesome this year...they’re beautiful. We’ve got a lot of them. We have 50 acres of pumpkins. And even though we have had not great weather, it’s definitely been a really good crop so far.”

