Old Dozier School for Boys renovations to begin

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Old Dozier School for Boys in Marianna has a negative past.

Jackson County officials want to change the property to be a more positive place.

They’ve already changed the name to the Endeavor site. Now they’ve decided to renovate several buildings on the property.

“The Dozier School for Boys consists of about 1700 acres, and currently we have six major projects going on out here,” Consulting Engineer Davin Melvin said.

Melvin told us the projects they have in the works are: renovating the old gym to be a civic center, making the cafeteria into a museum, developing 600 acres to be an industrial park, and making the old school on the property into a school for young adults with Autism. Officials say they have been talking about creating this school for a while.

“We’re calling the [Autism] program ‘Next Steps at Endeavor Academy’ and it’ll be a transition program to teach independent living to young adults with Autism, and also vocational training and provide them with employment opportunities,” Melvin said.

“It’s a multi-phased approach to bringing life and breathing life back into that property,” County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said.

County officials are hoping the renovations will begin soon, and they expect the Next Steps at Endeavor Academy to begin accepting students as soon as February of 2022.

