News4 Now: What’s Going On

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WTVY) - Maggie DesRosiers talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.

Join Maggie each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.

