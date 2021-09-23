Advertisement

Is it possible to convince more people to get vaccinated at this point?

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders continue to tell us that the key to recovery is for more people to get vaccinated. With Alabama having one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, what’s the best way to convince those who are still hesitant about getting the shot to change their minds, If that’s even possible?

Dr. Michael Saag with UAB believes it’s about what’s happening to the people around us like family or friends when it comes to convincing those who are on the fence about the vaccine.

A poll earlier this year found that a majority pf people said they got vaccinated after a friend of family member got the shot. Saag says COVID is still raging through our community. He believes those hold outs on the vaccine are finally starting to see friends, family or coworkers not vaccinated ending up in the hospital.

“They are kind of going, wait a minute, maybe what these doctors and public health people have been screaming from the roof tops for now almost year is true. Maybe I will go ahead and get it. I hope that is the case. I hope people do get vaccinated,” Dr. Saag said.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
Ozark Police
Charles Ward appointed as Ozark’s new Chief of Police
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack

Latest News

AIRHeart2 and Jackson County Fire Rescue collecting food to stuff helicopter
AIRHeart2 and Jackson County Fire Rescue collecting food to stuff a helicopter
WTVY Wx Logo
Beautiful Stretch Of Fall Weather!
Antwain Griffin and Taneisha Wheeler are behind bars in the Geneva County Jail with no bond.
Geneva County: Two arrested for Aggravated Child Abuse
The Medical Association of the State of Alabama hosts a weekly open discussion between the...
State doctors discuss school masking
News4 Now: What's Going On, September 23, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, September 23, 2021