Improvements on the way for Ozark City Schools

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A few new improvements are underway across Ozark City Schools.

For starters, pouring concrete in the Board of Education’s parking lot to allow all school busses to park in one location.

Officials say this will make the transportation department more efficient, and concrete will be more durable than pavement in the long run.

That’s just one of a handful of projects in the works for OCS.

About two and a half million dollars is roughly the worth of current construction projects within Ozark City Schools.

One of those is a space for Carroll High School’s marching band to utilize for practices.

“They’ve requested a more level place for them to be able to perform and practice for their marching band, and we’re gonna give them a parking lot here to be able to do that,” explains Reeivice Girtman, Superintendent of Ozark City Schools.

Expanding the Eagle Academy to accompany space for Elementary and Pre-K students is soon to come.

“It’s gonna allow them to have more classroom spaces, different avenues for them to be able to teach students in small groups, basically age-appropriate classrooms,” says Girtman. “We’ve also added some teacher workrooms and some restrooms, and so they’ll have their own little area.”

DA Smith Middle School has received updated pavement for safer parking.

Being the new superintendent for Ozark City schools, Girtman says it feels good entering a district that’s busy with plans to improve.

“This is just gonna make our campuses a little bit more beautiful and a little bit more special here in Ozark,” claims Girtman. “We take a lot of pride in what we do and what we offer in our facilities, so we’re excited about the upgrades that we’re getting.”

There’s been a few delays with completion of the projects due to a shortage in construction workers and materials.

However, Girtman says they hope to have the projects completed in the next few months.

New paint on the walls in the district’s Career Center has already been completed.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.