Geneva County: Two arrested for Aggravated Child Abuse

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said it’s one the worst child abuse cases he’s ever seen.

Taneisha Wheeler and Antwain Griffin are behind bars in the Geneva County Jail with no bond.

The two are charged with Aggravated Child Abuse.

Investigators say the two had custody of the child, but neither are the biological mother or father.

Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward tells News 4 the child is a three-year-old female. The abuse is believed to have been going on for “a while.”

According to the victim’s relative, the child was taken to a Birmingham hospital and is listed in a life-threatening condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

