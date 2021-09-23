Game of the Night Preview: HA vs Florala

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Florala Wildcats are coming to town this week to square off with the Houston Academy Raiders in a non-region matchup.

“It’s probably going to be the best team we’ve played,” said Florala Head Coach Christopher Littleton. “A win over them would give us a lot of confidence rolling into the second half of the season and a possible playoff run.”

“It’s going to take no less of an effort than what we had last Friday night,” said Houston Academy Head Coach Eddie Brundidge. “You know, we respect everybody and regardless of their record or how many players they got. We’re getting ready to play them.”

It has been a rollercoaster season for both teams so far.

The Raiders 3-2 on the year and are ready to build off their huge region win over Slocomb.

“We needed that,” said HA junior Ethan Coachman. “The school needed that. We really have a lot of doubters and we’re just here to change that.”

HA junior Charlie Knowles added, “Well, that wasn’t a game we were supposed to win and that’s what we need to do. We need to win those games and that was just huge for us. It’s a confidence booster.”

The Wildcats entering this week on a two game win streak, and a victory over the Class 3A Raiders would be a big push in the right direction.

“It’s a lot harder game than our other games,” said Florala junior John Howell. “I feel like it’s a lot more competition which is going to help us a lot more.”

Florala junior Zane Weeks added, “They’re a really good team and they have a bunch of good attributes to their team. It will be a really good matchup.”

While this game does not count towards region play, it is a good test for both teams before they are back on the road to the playoffs.

“We take it as a way to see how we can compete with a good team,” said Florala senior Connor Greer.

“Any slight difference is that it’s a little bit of a measuring stick,” added Littleton. “So, it kind of gives us a chance to see where we are, and hopefully where we are is at the right place to go get a win Friday night.”

For the winner - a boost heading into the second half of the season.

“We’re getting a little more confident in what we’re doing on both sides of the ball, but we’ve got to get consistent,” said Brundidge. “We want to start this uphill climb right here on the last half of the season.”

Knowles added, “This would be a huge win because last year we were upset by the last second. So, I think a win right here would be a lot.”

