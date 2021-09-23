Advertisement

GALLERY: 1st elephant arrives at new South Georgia refuge

Bo, a 34-year-old male elephant who retired from the circus after performing for 30 years,...
Bo, a 34-year-old male elephant who retired from the circus after performing for 30 years, arrived at Elephant Refuge North America in Attapulgus Thursday.(WCTV)
By Edan Schultz
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WCTV) – South Georgia’s newest resident is nearly 11 feet tall and weighs five tons.

Bo, a 34-year-old male elephant who retired from the circus after performing for 30 years, arrived at Elephant Refuge North America in Attapulgus Thursday.

He’s the first elephant to live at the 850-acre habitat, three years after work first began on the project. The refuge is the newest of three in the U.S. and a project of Elephant Aid International, which was founded by Carol Buckley.

Buckley is an internationally recognized authority in the rescue, rehabilitation and welfare of captive-held elephants.

Caption

Bo is 10′6″ tall and weighs more than 10,000 pounds. The circumference of his front foot is 5′4″. He will occupy a seven-acre habitat during his first months at the refuge, with access to pastures, woods, a pond and an elephant house. He will eventually occupy a 100-acre habitat.

Because of their strength, male elephants require much stronger fencing than their female counterparts. The refuge has built 2,000 feet of reinforcement fencing for Bo, made of 6-inch-thick wall steel pipe, driven four feet into the ground, standing 7-foot-tall and connected with a 3-inch steel top rail.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Trial scheduled in cold case murder of Dothan teens
Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.
Four Georgia residents arrested in two separate drug trafficking investigations
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Antwain Griffin and Taneisha Wheeler are behind bars in the Geneva County Jail with no bond.
Geneva County: Two arrested for Aggravated Child Abuse
Where did the workers go?
Where did all of the workers go?

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-24
Beautiful this afternoon
Hospital bed rolling down the hallway.
Alabama leading US in COVID-19 death rate over last week
Four Georgia residents face drug trafficking charges because of two separate investigations.
Four Georgia residents arrested in two separate drug trafficking investigations
Friday Night Football Player of the Week: Samson RB Joshua Lowery
Friday Night Football Player of the Week: Samson RB Joshua Lowery
Pediatric COVID hospitalizations increase
Pediatric COVID hospitalizations increase, doctors say children need to be protected