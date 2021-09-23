Advertisement

Enterprise council passes food truck ordinance

By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- A new ordinance has been passed by the Enterprise city council Tuesday.

The city will now allow food trucks to function freely in the city with the proper permits.

The previous ordinance was outdated for how the food truck operates and made it very restrictive.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation will also be allowed to offer special permits for food trucks to come to the parks.

Local restaurants have also shown interest in wanting to add food trucks to their business.

“Our entire goal was to make it to where a food truck could get a business license once a year and be able to move around the city easily and so just trying to remove as many restrictions from them being able to operate,” said Councilman Greg Padgett, Enterprise District 3.

The ordinance takes effect immediately although food trucks will need a health department permit, fire department permit and a business license with the city of Enterprise.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Ozark Police
Charles Ward appointed as Ozark’s new Chief of Police

Latest News

Food Truck
Enterprise council passes food truck ordinance
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-23
Cooler today
Dr. Karen Landers said around 50% of Alabamians have had at least a single COVID-19 vaccine.
ADPH says COVID-19 herd immunity still far off
Game of the Night Preview: HA vs Florala
Game of the Night Preview: HA vs Florala