Enterprise council passes food truck ordinance

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- A new ordinance has been passed by the Enterprise city council Tuesday.

The city will now allow food trucks to function freely in the city with the proper permits.

The previous ordinance was outdated for how the food truck operates and made it very restrictive.

Enterprise Parks and Recreation will also be allowed to offer special permits for food trucks to come to the parks.

Local restaurants have also shown interest in wanting to add food trucks to their business.

“Our entire goal was to make it to where a food truck could get a business license once a year and be able to move around the city easily and so just trying to remove as many restrictions from them being able to operate,” said Councilman Greg Padgett, Enterprise District 3.

The ordinance takes effect immediately although food trucks will need a health department permit, fire department permit and a business license with the city of Enterprise.

