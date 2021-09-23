Delivery services prepare for high volumes of packages this holiday shipping season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The busy holiday shipping season is already on the minds of operators of delivery companies. They are preparing for an increase in shipments and working with the State of Mississippi to get that done.

Tractor trailers sit at the State Fairgrounds in anticipation of the high volume of deliveries that will be distributed across the country for the holiday season.

About 50 tractor-trailers are parked on a portion of the grounds on Jefferson Street.

The holidays may be months away, but UPS has them available to make deliveries ahead of the anticipated high volume of packages going out this holiday shopping season. Peak shipping season is October through December.

Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says UPS contacted the state earlier this year looking for space.

“With all the truck shortages, driver shortages, the cargo trailer shortages, they wanted a place to set up and we offered the fairgrounds to them to utilize; have a staging area to keep trucks on hand and trailers on hand to make sure we get the goods to the people of Mississippi as we head into the Christmas season,” said Gipson.

As the pandemic rages, there could be even more online shopping to keep shipping companies busy.

UPS Division Manager J.B. Hardaway says they will use the area for loading and unloading because they don’t have enough capacity to stage on their lot during the Christmas season. This November through December, Hardaway says they expect a 25 percent increase in volume over last year.

Gipson said this year’s state fair will not be impacted.

“It will not interfere with the fair operations whatsoever, but they’ll be utilizing this space as a staging ground, if you will, for getting products, goods, people’s Christmas presents for the holidays,” added the Agriculture Commissioner.

UPS moved the trailers to the fairgrounds in early September.

Hardaway said the location was chosen because it was near their facility and had good access, lighting and security. The corporation is paying the state about $5,000 per month to lease the space.

