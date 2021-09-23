Corndodgers opening for the fall with Heroes Weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In just over a week, Corndodgers Farm opens to the public, kicking off the season by celebrating our nation’s heroes.

Amanda Knight, Corndodgers Co-Owner said, “2020 was a year full of uncertainties. For a while, we didn’t know if we’d be able to open. Ended up that fall was the best one we’d ever had. People were really excited to get out and just be back to normal.”

That success led them to open as a country Christmas attraction for the first time, an attraction that will be back again this year. Every season, Corndodgers kicks things off with ‘Heroes Weekend’.

Knight said, “What we do is active and retired military, veterans, first responders, and their immediate families are all admitted half off both Saturday and Sunday.”

The maze pays omage to those heroes and a significant anniversary for our country.

“Our design is an American Flag, and it has the Twin Towers, it has the words we remember across the top, and 9/11. It’s just very near and dear to my heart. It’s probably my favorite thing we’ve done,” Knight said.

All the old attractions will be back as well as some new ones.

“We have also added our bubble barn, which we think it’s going to be a lot of fun, giant for kids to play with. It’s great for children that may have some sensory issues too. We’ve added our prayer wall where people can write on scraps of fabric their favorite bible verse, inspirational quotes and clip them to the wall, and at the end of the season, we will make them into a quilt that we will auction off for charity,” according to Knight.

There will also be more photo opportunities around the farm… and other small changes. As for covid-19 protocols, Knight says since they are an outdoor venue, there won’t be any requirements. They do advise you to take whatever precautions are best for your family. They open on October 2nd.

