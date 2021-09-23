Cooler today

SYNOPSIS – Cool and clear this morning, this afternoon we will warm up to around 80 degrees for a high with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be even cooler than last night so grab a jacket as you walk out the door, tomorrow we will see more of the same thing plenty of sun during the day. As we head towards the weekend things stay nice as afternoon highs make their way back into the lower to middle 80s, with just a few clouds around. No rain chance for the next 7 days!

TODAY – Sunny. High near 80°. Winds N 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 81°. Winds NE 5-10 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20-25 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.