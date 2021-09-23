Beautiful Stretch Of Fall Weather!

SYNOPSIS – Fantastic fall weather will dominate through the end of the week. We’ll see clear skies and lower 50s overnight, with plenty of sunshine Friday as we reach 80° or so. Look for a few clouds Saturday as we gradually turn warmer over the weekend, with middle to upper 80s to return for much of next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 52°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 81°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 57°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 85° 0%

MON: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

WED: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

