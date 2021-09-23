Advertisement

Beautiful Stretch Of Fall Weather!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Fantastic fall weather will dominate through the end of the week. We’ll see clear skies and lower 50s overnight, with plenty of sunshine Friday as we reach 80° or so. Look for a few clouds Saturday as we gradually turn warmer over the weekend, with middle to upper 80s to return for much of next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 52°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 81°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 57°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 61° High: 85° 0%

MON: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

WED: Sunny to partly cloudy.  Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
Ozark Police
Charles Ward appointed as Ozark’s new Chief of Police
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-23
Cooler today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-23
Those in the market for flood insurance could save money by taking out a policy in the coming...
Flood insurance rates are likely rising; how to save money
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 22, 2021