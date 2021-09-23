Alabamians urged to stay vigilant amid dropping COVID case numbers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is cautioning residents not to let their guard down despite the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases, positive tests, and hospitalizations.

“Alabamians may feel the worst is behind us,” ADPH said, but warned “the potential for this virus to cause infection, disease and death remains high.”

Despite the dropping numbers following a months-long surge, the virus continues to infect thousands of Alabamians each week. There were 3,356 new cases reported since Wednesday.

The health department urges people to take preventative measures and et vaccinated, even among those who are younger, noting that more than 25% of those infected are 17 years old or younger. There are no approved vaccines for those under 12, meaning prevention remains especially important for children.

The health department also cautions that while many people have contracted COVID and have gotten some natural immunity from it, it’s not yet clear how long that immunity will last. It may vary from person to person. Those who have gotten the virus and recovered should still be vaccinated after their isolation period ends. ADPH added that for those who have been treated with monoclonal antibodies, vaccinations are recommended after 90 days.

So why not ditch the mask and other measures as the case numbers decline? Community transmission rates remain high. In fact, of Alabama’s 67 counties, 64 are still at high risk for COVID transmission. That needs to be low range before thinking about relaxing measures, ADPH officials said.

