Advertisement

Alabamians urged to stay vigilant amid dropping COVID case numbers

COVID-19 transmission rates remain high in 64 of Alabama's 67 counties.
COVID-19 transmission rates remain high in 64 of Alabama's 67 counties.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is cautioning residents not to let their guard down despite the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases, positive tests, and hospitalizations.

“Alabamians may feel the worst is behind us,” ADPH said, but warned “the potential for this virus to cause infection, disease and death remains high.”

Despite the dropping numbers following a months-long surge, the virus continues to infect thousands of Alabamians each week. There were 3,356 new cases reported since Wednesday.

The health department urges people to take preventative measures and et vaccinated, even among those who are younger, noting that more than 25% of those infected are 17 years old or younger. There are no approved vaccines for those under 12, meaning prevention remains especially important for children.

The health department also cautions that while many people have contracted COVID and have gotten some natural immunity from it, it’s not yet clear how long that immunity will last. It may vary from person to person. Those who have gotten the virus and recovered should still be vaccinated after their isolation period ends. ADPH added that for those who have been treated with monoclonal antibodies, vaccinations are recommended after 90 days.

So why not ditch the mask and other measures as the case numbers decline? Community transmission rates remain high. In fact, of Alabama’s 67 counties, 64 are still at high risk for COVID transmission. That needs to be low range before thinking about relaxing measures, ADPH officials said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
Ozark Police
Charles Ward appointed as Ozark’s new Chief of Police
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack

Latest News

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama hosts a weekly open discussion between the...
State doctors discuss school masking
The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot
Health leaders continue to tell us that the key to recovery is for more people to get...
Is it possible to convince more people to get vaccinated at this point?