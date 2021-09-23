Advertisement

Alabama’s public schools continue to see drop in COVID-19 cases

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases among public schools.

A total of 3,802 cases were reported for the week among students and staff by all the state’s 143 school systems, according to data released by Alabama’s health and education departments. That’s down from the 6,382 cases a week earlier when 141 systems sent data to the state.

Among the schools reporting data:

  • Auburn City Schools had 27 cases
  • Lee County Schools had 46 cases
  • Montgomery County Schools had 182 cases
  • Pike Road Schools had 12 cases
  • Butler County Schools had 24 cases
  • Dallas County Schools had 11 cases
  • Selma City Schools had 9 cases
  • Pike County Schools had 11 cases
  • Tallassee City Schools had 15 cases
  • Elmore County Schools had 68 cases
  • Autauga County Schools had 94 cases

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 3,356 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday among the state’s general population. Over 781,000 total cases have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to ADPH, over 2.4 million people have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama, while over 1.9 million people are considered fully vaccinated.

