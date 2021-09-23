AIRHeart2 and Jackson County Fire Rescue collecting food to stuff a helicopter

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Their job is to save lives from the ground and the sky, but they are taking their duties one step further by helping the community by stuffing a helicopter with food.

The month of September is known as hunger awareness month. A group of concern at the top of the list, children.

“It’s something people don’t like to think about it’s something people don’t think about regularly is the idea of a child being hungry,” said Jules Webster - AirMethods Flight Paramedic.

Which is why AIRHeart2 and the Jackson County Fire Rescue has taken September to help those children through a food drive.

“We were already thinking about something for the holidays and trying to help the community and when I started doing a little bit more digging and research, I found out that they have a kids backpack program and that it stays within the county,” said Katie Johnston - Flight Nurse/Base Outreach Coordinator.

A program focused on supplying children and their families with the food they may not be able to get on their own, by giving them bags for the weekends and over holiday breaks.

“The children that are on our program are happier they perform better they don’t sleep in class they aren’t taking food home from the cafeteria it really provides something that these children need,” said Vicki Baker - Vice President of Backpack for Kids.

Backpack for Kids has a list of needed foods, the biggest being ramen noodles.

“We’re also looking for Vieanna sausages, tuna, mac ‘n cheese, Chef Boyardee kid friendly type foods,” said Johnston.

With growing numbers in the program, the items from this food drive are in greater need.

“We’ve got fall break coming up they get the whole week off for thanksgiving, so they need more than what they normally take out on the weekends, so these food drives give us that extra food,” said Baker.

The Backpack for Kids program is packing close to 200 bags for students throughout Jackson County which is up from typical years.

AIRHeart2, Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Backpack for Kids program will also be set up at the Marianna City Farmers Market Saturday the 25th from 9am to 12 collecting donations and if weather and calls permitting a look into the helicopter.

If you cannot make this event you can drop donations off to:

Marianna Fire Department - Main Station

Jackson County Fire Rescue - ST 20 & 22 (Marianna), ST 56 (Sneads), ST 41 (Alford), ST 21 (Graceville).

