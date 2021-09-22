Advertisement

Wiregrass cities in inaugural class of new economic academy

By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Press Release) - The information below was provided by the Alabama League of Municipalities.

Earlier this year, the Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM) announced the creation of its Economic Development Academy and launched the application portal via its website.

The following 30 communities will form the inaugural class on November 1 in Montgomery: Alexander City, Bessemer, Center Point, Centreville, Chelsea, Coffeeville, Columbiana, Elba, Enterprise, Gadsden, Geneva, Good Hope, Guin, Hartselle, Irondale, Lipscomb, Monroeville, Mount Vernon, Oneonta, Opp, Ozark, Pike Road, Scottsboro, Selma, Tallassee, Tarrant, Thomasville, Trussville, Tuskegee and Union Springs.

Unlike existing economic development programs, ALM’s Academy is tailored to municipal officials using a team model. The mayor or another designated elected or administrative official and at least two councilmembers are required to participate from each community to form a team of up to five members.

“The League is excited to provide training to local leaders that is specifically designed to help them further understand best practices when recruiting and retaining industry,” said Greg Cochran, League Executive Director. “Our mission at the League is to ensure that we are providing intentional opportunities that will allow Alabama’s municipalities to be places where citizens want to live, work, play and prosper and businesses want to invest. We appreciate Neal Wade, the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) and the Resource Advisory Council for their unwavering support and participation.”

ALM’s Academy will take place over a full year beginning on November 1 with an orientation. To graduate, participants must conduct an economic vitality survey of their communities; complete a community assessment/project; and attend four statewide training sessions. At the conclusion of the year-long program, graduates will be presented a certificate of municipal economic development from the League and the ACCS.

To further reinforce ALM’s Academy and expand its reach, an Academy Resource Advisory Council was developed to add input, assist with training and provide additional resources. The Council provides significant and necessary subject knowledge and is comprised of: Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Alabama Industrial Development Training, Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, Alabama Power Company, Alabama-Tombigbee Regional Commission, Business Council of Alabama, C Spire, Clarke/Mobile Gas, Economic Development Association of Alabama, Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, Enterprise State Community College, Frazer Lanier, Jefferson State Community College, Macon County Economic Development Authority, Manufacture Alabama, PowerSouth, Shoals Economic Development Authority, Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, Southeast Gas, Spire, Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments, United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development and Wallace State Community College.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Alabama League of Municipalities announces communities in economic development academy
Hartford city employees will receive a $2.00 pay raise starting Oct. 1.
Hartford city employees get pay raise
Early County High School student finishes cancer treatment
Early County High School student finishes cancer treatment
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 22, 2021
Charlye Allen- Early County High School
Early County High School student selected for state superintendent’s advisory council