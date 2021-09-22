Wallace highlights adult education program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s never too late to go back to school.

That’s Wallace College’s message as they celebrate “adult education week.”

Life and career paths don’t always work out the way you plan.

Wallace Community College’s “adult education” program allows those 16 and older without a GED or high school diploma, to change that.

“It’s not always because they were lazy in high school as many people think,” says Barbara Steger, WCC Adult Education Director. “A lot of times, life gets in the way, and it causes people to not be able to complete that credential.”

For Laytoya Patton, it was the right time to do something for herself.

Patton explains, “I dropped out of school when I was young. I had kids. And, I felt like, I’ve raised my kids, they’ve grown up and graduated. Now it’s time for me to start back over.”

Juggling both GED and cosmetology courses, she hopes to open her own salon after earning her credentials.

“I can make life changes for myself, and I get what I need to own my own business,” continues Patton.

Steger shares the inspiring story of why one student in his 70′s enrolled in the program.

“He said that he wanted to read his Bible for himself,” explains Steger. “He was illiterate. He could not read or write, and he had recently joined a church and given his life to Christ. And he wanted to be able to read his Bible for himself.”

The program sets students up to go out into the workforce or to continue learning.

“I have one that’s in the nursing program, one in criminal justice right now, and then I have older students that come back and tell me the jobs that they have and what they’re doing as far as continuing their education,” says Linda McCoy, an Adult Education Instructor.

Every student in the adult education program has a story.

The program is open enrollment, meaning students 16 and above can start classes whenever they prefer.

