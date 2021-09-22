“This is serious,” doctor refers to Alabama’s pediatric COVID cases.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over the last several weeks Children’s Hospital has see about three time more COVID hospitalizations than they did in January this year, which was what they say was the worst part of the pandemic.

Health officials say this is a difficult time. They are dealing with the “hardest surge” yet, and say it can be prevented with the COVID vaccine for most, but not for all.

Right now, children under the age of 12 do not have the option to get a COVID vaccine and many of them are suffering.

As of Tuesday, Alabama hospitals report 37 pediatric COVID inpatients. 12 of them are in the ICU and six are ventilated.

Dr. David Kimberlin said children need to be protected and these COVID pediatric hospitalizations are quite high.

“These are not the incidental you know coming in because they broke their arm and they happened to test positive,” Dr. Kimberlin said. “That’s not what we are talking about here, and a whole lot of them, a third or so end up in the ICU, several on vents, we have several on heart-lung bypass machines, I mean this is serious.”

Dr. Kimberlin said he has not seen enough of a decline to say that we are emerging from this virus right now, he hopes that is the case.

Health officials recommend for parents to encourage their children to wear a mask and social distance if they are not eligible for the vaccine.

