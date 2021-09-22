Advertisement

Suspects in Kristin Smart disappearance could face trial

FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, defendants Paul Flores, top left, and his...
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, defendants Paul Flores, top left, and his father, Ruben Flores, bottom right, appear via video conference during their arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court in San Luis Obispo, Calif.(AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — When the sheriff of San Luis Obispo County hailed the arrests in April of a father and son in the 25-year-old disappearance of college student Kristin Smart, he said he was confident they had the evidence needed to convict them.

A judge on Wednesday will determine if they have enough evidence to proceed to trial after a 22-day preliminary hearing.

Paul Flores, 44, a former California Polytechnic State University student, is charged with murder and his father, Ruben Flores, 80, is charged as an accessory for allegedly helping to bury her body. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Attorneys for the two men say prosecutors did not present enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to support the criminal charges.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with a very intoxicated Smart on May 25, 1996, as he helped walk her to her dorm after a party off campus, witnesses said. Prosecutors said he killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented evidence from handlers who said their cadaver dogs stopped at Flores’ room and were alerted to the scent of death near his bed.

Archaeologists who used ground penetrating radar and dug up the soil beneath Ruben Flores’ back deck, said they found indications the soil had been disturbed in a way similar to a gravesite.

Cindy Arrington, an archaeologist with Natural Investigations, Inc., said she found a “clear subsurface disturbance” and “a large anomaly” that was “large enough to fit human remains into,” the Tribune of San Luis Obispo reported.

Under cross-examination, she said there were no bones or teeth. Arrington said that she had never examined a burial site where no remains were found. Prosecutors have said the body was moved.

Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen prevented prosecutors from presenting evidence at the hearing that Paul Flores allegedly drugged and raped four women and engaged in dozens of acts including stalking, unwanted touching and aggressive sexual behavior.

Some women who spoke with police said Flores was referred to as “Chester the molester” and “psycho Paul.”

The judge said the evidence had limited relevance to the murder case and risked creating greater prejudice against Flores.

When Flores first spoke with police, he downplayed his interactions with Smart at the party and on the walk home. He said she walking to her dorm under her own power, though other witnesses said Flores was helping hold her up and she had been passed out earlier in the night.

William Hanley, head of the district attorney’s investigative bureau in 1996, said Flores eventually stopped cooperating with authorities.

When Hanley asked Flores what he thought happened to Smart, he said she had left with somebody and “he thinks she’s dead,” Hanley said.

Defense lawyer Robert Sanger, who represents Paul Flores, said there was no real evidence in the case.

Defense attorney Harold Mesick, who represents the father, said prosecutors tried to paint “lipstick on a pig,” KSBY-TV reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
Lottery jackpots rise to combined $922 million
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping

Latest News

A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Anti-vaccination funeral home advertisement went viral, but it’s not what it seems
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Top US military officer holds talks with Russian counterpart
No arrests have been made since the body was discovered on Sunday in Riverside after another...
Woman found dead in freezer was ex-LA sheriff’s detective
President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden doubling vaccine purchase, calls for more global shots