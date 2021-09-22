Advertisement

Some horse owners concerned over possible Ivermectin shortage

An unproven treatment for COVID-19 is impacting some horse owners around our state who are...
An unproven treatment for COVID-19 is impacting some horse owners around our state who are searching for the medicine for their animals. There are reports of limited availability of Ivermectin in rural areas.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An unproven treatment for COVID-19 is impacting some Alabama horse owners who are searching for the medicine for their animals. There are reports of limited availability of Ivermectin in rural areas.

Feed stores and co-ops in rural areas are seeing Ivermectin supplies dwindle according to Dr. Pam Boliew with the Alabama Horse Council. The deworming agent keeps horses and other livestock healthy, but some people are using it to treat COVID-19.

According to the Washington Post, people who need Ivermectin to treat their animals are having a hard time finding it on the shelves and online.

In Alabama, getting hold of the drug has been hit or miss.

“Some friends are having to order farther in advance of when they need to deworm their horses. The gist that I’ve gotten in talking to people is more isolated in more rural areas where it’s not as readily available,” Dr. Boliew said.

The FDA says Ivermectin for animals is not safe for humans.

We’re told prices are also going up because of the run on Ivermectin around the country.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Dothan's voter turnout in its municipal elections was a dismal 14 percent in 2021. Some wonder...
Mayor considers shifting elections amid pitiful turnout
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-22
Cold front moves through today
Family raising money for research after daughter was diagnosed with rare genetic disorder.
Family raising money for research after daughter was diagnosed with rare genetic disorder