Significant Cool Blast Arrives

SYNOPSIS – A significant change is underway as much drier and cooler air invades the Wiregrass. We’ll see lows in the 50s for the coming nights, with highs barely reaching 80° Thursday under sunny skies. Look for a gradual warmup through the weekend, with dry conditions for at least the next week.

TONIGHT – Clearing and cooler. Low near 56°. Winds NNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny, gorgeous! High near 80°. Winds N at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 52°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%

MON: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

WED: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 feet.

