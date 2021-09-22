Significant Cool Blast Arrives
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – A significant change is underway as much drier and cooler air invades the Wiregrass. We’ll see lows in the 50s for the coming nights, with highs barely reaching 80° Thursday under sunny skies. Look for a gradual warmup through the weekend, with dry conditions for at least the next week.
TONIGHT – Clearing and cooler. Low near 56°. Winds NNW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Sunny, gorgeous! High near 80°. Winds N at 5-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 52°. Winds light N.
EXTENDED
FRI: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%
SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%
SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%
MON: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%
WED: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 feet.
