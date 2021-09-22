Advertisement

Significant Cool Blast Arrives

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A significant change is underway as much drier and cooler air invades the Wiregrass. We’ll see lows in the 50s for the coming nights, with highs barely reaching 80° Thursday under sunny skies. Look for a gradual warmup through the weekend, with dry conditions for at least the next week.

TONIGHT – Clearing and cooler. Low near 56°.  Winds NNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny, gorgeous! High near 80°. Winds N at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 52°.  Winds light N.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%

MON: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

WED: Sunny to partly cloudy.  Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts.  Seas 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-22
Cold front moves through today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 21, 2021
WEB EXTRA: Preparedness kits for Hurricane Irma
Be “Hurricane Ready” all season long