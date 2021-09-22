Samson High School student named National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Among roughly 16,000 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists across the nation, Samson High School claim to have their first ever this year, Davis McKenzie.

McKenzie has the opportunity to compete for $30-million in scholarships. And, he is staying busy.

He is the drum major for the Samson Tiger Band, a part of the math team and quiz bowl. He is also involved in several youth leadership programs.

McKenzie’s career goal is to become an anesthesiologist, but until he gets there, he said he is thankful for his teachers and family who have helped him get to where he is.

“Really just them teaching me the power of perseverance and continuing to try at something you want to accomplish,” McKenzie said. “No matter what setbacks you have, just continue to try and push until you get where you would like to be,”

Winners will be announced in spring 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.