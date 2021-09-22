Advertisement

Phenix City man dies after dog attack

A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., 70-year-old Frank Cobb was attacked by a pit bull and died from his injuries on Tuesday night, Sept. 21.

On September 21, at approximately 2 a.m., Phenix City police were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of 17th Ave. in reference to a dog bite. Upon arrival, officers found Cobb suffering from wounds.

Cobb was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, however, his wounds were so severe that he had to be transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers engaged in a search of the area for the dog, but had no luck in finding it at the time of the incident. A dog was later discovered on US Highway 431 south, dead after being struck by a vehicle, which fit the description of the dog that attacked Cobb.

The dog was sent to the lab for testing.

Cobb’s body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

An unproven treatment for COVID-19 is impacting some horse owners around our state who are...
Some horse owners concerned over possible Ivermectin shortage
Dothan's voter turnout in its municipal elections was a dismal 14 percent in 2021. Some wonder...
Mayor considers shifting elections amid pitiful turnout
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-22
Cold front moves through today
Family raising money for research after daughter was diagnosed with rare genetic disorder.
Family raising money for research after daughter was diagnosed with rare genetic disorder