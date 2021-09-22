Advertisement

Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules

Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested an international flight passenger at Eppley Airfield who caused a disturbance when asked to comply with COVID-19 rules.

According to the OPD report, Cliff Emerson, 67, of Ashland — who officers said smelled of alcohol — became angry when asked by a United ticket agent on Sunday, Sept. 12, to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 48 hours prior since he was traveling out of the country.

Officers said Emerson threatened them and the airline’s employees after he was told he wouldn’t be able to fly, and he was asked to leave the airport. He said he wouldn’t do so, continued to threaten offers and airline staff, and was subsequently arrested for trespassing, the police report states.

Emerson was booked into Douglas County Corrections on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing, according to police records.

Authorities verified Wednesday that he bonded out and is due in court Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 778K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
An unproven treatment for COVID-19 is impacting some horse owners around our state who are...
Some horse owners concerned over possible Ivermectin shortage
Dothan's voter turnout in its municipal elections was a dismal 14 percent in 2021. Some wonder...
Mayor considers shifting elections amid pitiful turnout