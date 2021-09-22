New features coming to Alabama State Parks

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- How many of state parks have you been to?

Over 6 million people went to one of Alabama’s in 2020.

That’s 20-percent more than the yearly average.

For the state’s 21 parks, including three in the Wiregrass, it means more money to add new features.

“Our newest plan right now is we are building an ohv trail, and this will be of course where you can bring your Polaris or your Mahindra or your side-by-side out,” said Jerry Weisenfeld, advertising and marketing manager for Alabama State Parks. “You can drive through the state park either the forests or the side of the mountains, along a stream or a river.”

There is currently an OHV trail at Buck’s Pocket State Park in Fyffe.

Another is under construction in Eufaula at Lake Point State Park.

