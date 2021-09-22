Advertisement

Mississippi is getting its first food prescription program to help kids eat healthy

By Carmen Poe
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A donation from Amerigroup to University Mississippi Medical Center will launch the state’s first Food Rx Program.

This is a partnership between Amerigroup, Mississippi Food Network, and UMMC.

Amerigroup donated $25,000 dollars to help figure out which kids aren’t getting the proper nutrition they need.

A particular group of pediatricians at Children’s of Mississippi will screen for food insecurities and determine whether the food is medicine program is appropriate for the kids.

Specifically, they’ll look for how many meals kids are eating a day, what kinds of meals, and what’s available to them regularly.

Then, families will get a food prescription to the food pantry supported by Mississippi Food Network inside Jackson Medical Mall.

The challenge is always making sure people have access to healthy foods, doctors say.

Healthy food advocates say Mississippi has one of the worst hunger problems in America; almost one in four Mississippians don’t have enough to eat.

In Jackson, 29% of children are considered food insecure.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
Ozark Police
Charles Ward appointed as Ozark’s new Chief of Police
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack

Latest News

AIRHeart2 and Jackson County Fire Rescue collecting food to stuff helicopter
AIRHeart2 and Jackson County Fire Rescue collecting food to stuff a helicopter
WTVY Wx Logo
Beautiful Stretch Of Fall Weather!
Antwain Griffin and Taneisha Wheeler are behind bars in the Geneva County Jail with no bond.
Geneva County: Two arrested for Aggravated Child Abuse
The Medical Association of the State of Alabama hosts a weekly open discussion between the...
State doctors discuss school masking
News4 Now: What's Going On, September 23, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, September 23, 2021