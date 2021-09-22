Advertisement

Jackson County approved for road paving

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 900 miles of dirt roads stretch across Jackson County. For years, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners has been trying to pave the way to improve these roads.

“These are some roads that have been in the process with FEMA for several years,” County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said. “This is from floods dating back to 2014.”

Now, with money accumulated from FEMA, and the approval of FEMA, the County is moving forward with paving three roads in Jackson County. The three roads set to be paved are Collins Road, Syfrett Road, and Shiloh Church Loop.

Officials say paving these roads will help both the residents who live on the roads and the county itself.

“Road and Bridge does work hard to keep the roads in as good of shape as they can, but with all the rain right now, we’ve been struggling,” District 2 Commissioner Clint Pate said. “So any time we get to pave some roads, it helps out Road and Bridge and the community.”

Daniels added that this project wouldn’t have happened without Commissioner Pate. “He has seen this project through from the very beginning of coming in office,” Daniels said. “So he has hung with this project, he’s stayed on top of it.”

According to Commissioner Pate, the paving project on these three roads is expected to begin in early November.

