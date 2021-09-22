Advertisement

Huntsville man accused of biting off woman’s pinky finger found not guilty

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged with two counts of first-degree assault was found not guilty on Wednesday.

Shay Thome was accused of biting a woman’s left pinky finger off after a bizarre attack at his northeast Huntsville home. The jury’s reasoning for the not guilty verdict was Thome acted in self-defense.

READ MORE: Police: Huntsville man bit off woman’s pinky finger

“For my client, I am extremely gratified with the jury’s decision. Mr. Thome was clearly attacked by this woman at his own home. Even though her injury was grizzly, the jury clearly found Mr. Thome acted in self-defense and his use of force on the attacker was justified,” said Attorney Bruce Gardner.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
Ozark Police
Charles Ward appointed as Ozark’s new Chief of Police
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack

Latest News

News4 Now: What's Going On, September 23, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, September 23, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, September 23, 2021
News4 Now: What’s Going On
Montgomery police are asking the public to help locate a missing man.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
Food Truck
Enterprise council passes food truck ordinance
Food Truck
Enterprise council passes food truck ordinance