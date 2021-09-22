Advertisement

Hartford city employees get pay raise

Hartford city employees will receive a $2.00 pay raise starting Oct. 1.
Hartford city employees will receive a $2.00 pay raise starting Oct. 1.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third government agency has increased pay for employees. The goal: to maintain retention.

City employees in eight of Hartford’s departments will receive a two-dollar per hour raise starting Oct. 1.

Mayor Neil Strickland said this is possible due to the city’s yearly audit having a strong balance sheet. He said this raise does not over extend the budget.

“We have got some very long term, well trained employees in each of these departments,” Mayor Strickland said. “I think this makes them understand with new council and a new mayor coming in that wont deviate what we know they do and what they accomplish everyday.”

The raise excludes the Hartford Fire Department that already received a raise based on a percentage over the Summer.

