Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday

PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - Former President Donald Trump plans to speak this Saturday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

As he sits under a shaded canopy, Florida resident Duane Schwingel patiently waits for former President Donald Trump to arrive in Perry, Georgia for yet another Save America Rally.

“It’s time when the local people get to realize the bigger issues that are out there and why it’s important that we have a strong leader at the home,” said Schwingel.

The ticketed event, scheduled for Saturday, will be held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. One rally organizer says the doors will open at 2 p.m. Between 5 and 6 p.m., several speakers including Herschel Walker and Senator Burt Jones will deliver remarks. Former President Trump has endorsed Walker for the U.S. Senate and endorsed Jones for lieutenant governor. At 7 p.m., Trump will give a speech before the crowd.

Another person who arrived early for Saturday’s rally is Rick Frazier from Ohio, who’s also attended 48 of Trump’s rallies in the past.

“I think every rally -- it’s pretty much like a family get together because we met so many people all during rallies across the nation,” said Frazier.

A member of one of Trump’s biggest support groups called Trump’s Front Row Joes, Frazier says he expects another large crowd.

“When we were in Ohio and we started doing the Save America rallies, we had about 45,000 and they estimate because of the demographic area, they’d be even higher here,” said Frazier.

One of the event organizers says parking will be available for free onsite and all guests will be screened by the U.S. Secret Service upon entry into the event.

That event organizer is also advising people to arrive early as they do expect heavy traffic. More information on the event and tickets can be purchased here.

