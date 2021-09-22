Advertisement

Fall Flowers

Fall is moving into the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Fall is moving into the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021
With the fall season upon us many homeowners are eager get their yards ready for the season. Most people associate flowers with spring and summer time… but there are actually flowers that bloom during the fall. Pansies, Violas, and Snap Dragons are just a few of the most popular flowers sold this time of year.

We spoke with the owner of Dothan Nurseries J.D. Boone to find out why those plants thrive this season.

“The best time are October and November to plant them because it is colder the plants don’t get stressed as much, they need a lot less water….and then they are ready for the next hot summer.”

When it comes to fall gardening seasonal flowers will brighten up the space .

