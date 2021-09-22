Advertisement

Emmanuel Henderson hits 5,000 career rushing yards

The Geneva County senior running back is a five-star Alabama commit.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County star running back Emmanuel Henderson has hit a huge milestone in his time as a Bulldog reaching 5,000 career rushing yards.

This comes after Henderson’s electrifying performance against Abbeville last Friday.

The five-star Alabama commit put on a show rushing for 251 yards and 5 TDs in the Bulldogs 49-6 win.

Even though it is only week five, Henderson is already closing in on one thousand yards this season as he averages 13 yards per carry.

If he can put up 600 more yards this season it is believed Henderson would break a school record.

“It means a lot,” said Henderson. “Just shows that my work is paying off. All the hard work. The dedication. I’ve been working my whole life grinding it out. Being a great leader, working with my teammates. Without my teammates I wouldn’t be able to get the 5,000 yards. So, I’m really grateful for that.”

“Well, number one he’s a once and time athlete,” said Geneva County Head Coach Jim Bob Striplin. “I’m just really proud of him for being able to maintain a high level of play for a long time. That’s what it takes. I mean 5,000 yards doesn’t come over night, but he’s been able to sustain that since ninth grade. He’s put up his numbers over a course of time. So, that’s really impressive.”

Henderson is looking to help lead his team to a championship in his final year as a Geneva County Bulldog.

