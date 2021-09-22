Advertisement

Early County High School student selected for state superintendent’s advisory council

Charlye Allen- Early County High School
Charlye Allen- Early County High School
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Charlye Allen is taking on a new role in her education as a member of the state school superintendent’s student advisory board.

Allen is one of the 66 students selected out of more than 1,000 applicants.

She will be attending four meetings throughout the school year in Atlanta and virtually with the state school superintendent, Richard Woods and several other Georgia Department of Education and school district staff members. The goal of the council is to bridge the gap of the public education system in Georgia.

Allen says taking opportunities like this are important.

“Especially here in rural areas you sort of see the same people everyday,” says Charlye Allen- senior, Early County High School. “And it’s really good to have different perspectives, and learn about the other perspectives of students in urban areas, and for them to learn about the perspective of students in rural areas as well.”

Allen says she is excited to start her work. Their first meeting is Oct. 19

