Advertisement

Disappearances of Indigenous women get less attention than Gabby Petito’s case, advocates say

By KUTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) - With so much attention on Gabby Petito, some Native Americans have questioned why missing women in their communities have received so little attention in comparison.

Some Indigenous people are feeling hurt, saying the inequality is clear.

Advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous women are bringing up comparisons during the massive search for Gabby Petito and the hunt for her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

“We’re seeing so much resources, money, attention being displayed right in front of us when we have to fight for that same attention,” said Denae Shanidiin, who founded mmiwhoismissing.org.

The families of missing Native Americans often feel their cases are not truly investigated.

“I think it’s hard. It’s hard to see other people matter more than you when we are trying to advocate and do this work on a daily basis,” Shanidiin said.

Earlier this year, KUTV highlighted some of the cases of missing Indigenous women, including Kayla Blackbird and the unsolved murder of Akosita Kaufusi, whose body was found last year near Saltair.

“It’s unfortunate what happened to Gabby, but it’s also shined a light on all this inequality that still exists in our country,” said Utah state Rep. Angela Romero, who leads a legislative task force looking into the failures surrounding missing and murdered Indigenous women and how to start to improve the system.

“I think this case just opens that door again to talk about why it’s important to believe women, why its important to do preventative education instead of talking about the aftermath,” she said. “Let’s talk about it before women become victims of sex assault or domestic violence or are murdered.”

The task force has only met a few times. Romero said the next meeting is happening next month in San Juan County.

Tuesday, an autopsy confirmed remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito’s. Law enforcement is still looking for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Copyright 2021 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Park for rink
Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
Doctors say people are being admitted with excessive amounts of Ivermectin, suffering from...
Doctor shuts down Ivermectin myths
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden to double US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Missing Indigenous women's cases need attention, groups say
FILE - Luchiano Lewis, one of the teenagers accused in the murder of Tessa Majors, shown here,...
Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student Tessa Majors in NYC park
A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Anti-vaccination funeral home advertisement went viral, but it’s not what it seems