Charles Ward appointed as Ozark’s new Chief of Police

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - From protecting and serving on Alabama highways across the state, now to working again in local law enforcement. Charles Ward is stepping out of retirement and taking on a new role permanently, Ozark’s Chief of Police.

With a long history in law enforcement now his career is coming full circle. As he started his career as a dispatcher for the city of Ozark and spent 36 years serving with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“And I went from a trooper all the way up to colonel director of public safety,” said Chief Ward.

After two months of serving as Interim Chief of Police for the City of Ozark, city officials knew appointing Ward as the permanent chief was a decision that needed to be made.

“He’s just done a great job as interim. He’s already made a lot of good changes. The morale in the department is really good and we just thought it was the perfect choice and the best time to do it,” said Mayor Mark Blankenship.

Ward has a strong plan ahead of him to reshape the Ozark Police Department.

“I entitled it the ‘New Ozark Police Department’. What I want to create is a constant looking at how to make things better, not ever being satisfied not doing it because that’s the same old way we’ve always done it,” explained Ward.

Starting with his men and women in blue.

“We’re all in this together we are one. I want to develop a solid team of good leadership here. And with that would bring you great officers that work here and personnel that works here,” Ward said.

Then focusing on the community.

“We are going to enter a partnership with the citizens of this great city, along with the men and women that work in this department to create the dynamic of having a great community -- a safe community -- it’s going to take all of us and our partnership, so we can be successful in doing that,” said Ward.

Chief Ward said he wants community members to feel like the Ozark Police Department is approachable and to be as transparent as possible.

Ward was appointed as Chief of Police during Ozark City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, September 21.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.