Alabama League of Municipalities announces communities in economic development academy

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Economic development is something nearly every community strives for.

The Alabama League of Municipalities is hosting an economic development academy for 30 communities including a handful in the Wiregrass.

Enterprise has seen significant grown over the last decade and city administrator Jonathan Tullos says economic development continues to be a top priority for this council since they took office nearly a year ago.

Enterprise is one of five Wiregrass municipalities taking part in the Alabama League of Municipalities Economic Development Academy.

“The fact that we have so many people in the Wiregrass participating in it I think it just signals that this area is hungry for growth, for jobs to do things the right way,” Jonathan Tullos, Enterprise city administrator. “So, I think that’s great, its value added, we don’t look at it as competition we look at it as growing stronger together.”

Along with the five from the Wiregrass, are 25 other municipalities across the state.

“Hopefully this will give us some, some new ideas, help us organize our thoughts, take some of those ideas and apply them to what fits for Enterprise and the projects that we’re going to be asked to look at and kind of think through, will give us a vision, a clear vision for the administration in the coming years,” Tullos continued.

Although, the city has several plans in the works for economic development Tullos says he sees this to fine-tune their abilities.

“How to best utilize taxpayer resources and funds to continue that growth and put it to the best in highest views is always paramount in the thought process,” Tullos said

With plenty of room for development on the south and west side of Boll Weevil Circle, this course could not come at a better time.

“The future’s certainly bright, we have a lot of interested parties whether commercial, residential or industrial looking at the city,” Tullos finished.

The academy requires five members for each municipality participating the members for Enterprise will be Tullos, mayor William Cooper, council president Turner Townsend and councilmen Greg Padgett and Scotty Johnson.

Other Wiregrass communities participating are Elba, Geneva, Opp and Ozark.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.