Tracking A Strong Cold Front
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – The warmth and humidity will linger into Wednesday, before a strong cold front passes. We’ll see much cooler and drier air for the latter portion of the week, with lows reaching the middle 50s starting Thursday morning. Look for a gradual warm-up through the weekend.
TONIGHT – Early showers end, then partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light SW.
TOMORROW – Early clouds, a brief shower, then some PM sunshine. High near 84°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 56°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.
EXTENDED
THU: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 80° 0%
FRI: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 0%
SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%
SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.
