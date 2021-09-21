Advertisement

Tracking A Strong Cold Front

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The warmth and humidity will linger into Wednesday, before a strong cold front passes. We’ll see much cooler and drier air for the latter portion of the week, with lows reaching the middle 50s starting Thursday morning. Look for a gradual warm-up through the weekend.

TONIGHT – Early showers end, then partly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Early clouds, a brief shower, then some PM sunshine. High near 84°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 56°.  Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny.  Low: 56° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

