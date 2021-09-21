Seasonal produce, Treat Walk and Homemade Peanut Butter Tasting usher in Fall at Enterprise Farmers Market

(Press Release) - The information below was provided by the City of Enterprise.

The bounty of a new season will be ushered in at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday at Fall Harvest Day.

Though Fall officially begins Sept. 22, the community celebration will feature a full slate of activities that promises fun for everyone.

“We are looking forward to the first-ever Fall Harvest Day at the Market,” said Kay Kirkland, Special Events coordinator for the City of Enterprise. “The Sept. 25 event, which had traditionally been called “Peanut Day,” has been expanded a bit to include the celebration of all fall crops, including field corn, potatoes, greens, squash and cotton.”

Produce vendors at the Market expect to have a wide variety of seasonal goodies available, including boiled peanuts, fall squash, tomatoes, greens, ornamental pumpkins, rutabagas, potatoes, and all sorts of baked goods, jellies, jams, salsas, local honey and even some maple syrup.

Crafters will also be set up with wood products, soaps, fresh flowers, ornamental pumpkins, dish gardens, jewelry, folded books, resin art, embroidered items and polymer clay arts.

In addition to shopping, visitors to the market will have the opportunity to win a delicious cake, another type of food treat or a non-food prize donated by local businesses in the “Fall Harvest Treat Walk.” The walk for treats and prizes, much like the traditional festival cake walks, will be taking place from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. until all the prizes are gone.

Children and adults will have a chance to spend some energy and enjoy friendly competition at 9:30 a.m. in the Potato Race, as they try to get across the finish line with a potato safely balanced upon a spoon.

Whether they were raised on a farm or in the city, adults and children alike can test their skill and speed in the 10 a.m. Peanut Pick-Off contest. Peanuts on the vine are being provided by farmer Stacy McArdle.

Cash prizes in both of the contests are sponsored by the overall Fall Harvest Day sponsor, Alabama Ag Credit.

A corn hole game will also be set up for children of all ages to play at their leisure during the morning.

If you want to see how peanut butter is freshly made, you’ll want to stop by to see the Coffee County queens, who will be making and giving away tasty samples from 8:15 a.m. until about noon, or until the peanut butter is gone. Century 21 Regency Realty is supplying ingredients for the tasting.

“These are a few of the activities planned, and you never know what else you’ll find going on at the market on any given Saturday,” Kirkland said. “Come on down and join us. It’s gonna be another great day at the Market.”

City officials do ask that those attending follow safety protocols as suggested by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control. Masks are preferred. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up under the pavilion.

