Re-districting could cause changes for Henry County Commission, Board of Education

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The number of people living in Henry County is about the same as it was 10 years ago. But where they live is quite different story.

Commissioners discovered from the latest census count that people are moving districts.

Now, they need to make changes to ensure equal representation and funding.

“District 4, for example, is way down in population. District 1, which is Headland, is up. And there’s a 30% variance between District 4 and District 1,” said Henry County Commission Chairman David Money.

What it means is new district lines and changes for the commission.

“So, anything that changes, for instance, if one shrinks, and the line moves south from District 5, then that commissioner may live on that side of the road or the other. So, it will tell him what district he can run in,” Money said.

The same rules apply to the Henry County Board of Education because they use the same district method.

Re-districting could have a few changes for residents.

“It could change voting precincts. There is an ongoing move and I’ve made an appeal almost every month to churches. I think we’ve secured two more churches at our last meeting that are willing to serve as a voting place. Makes it much easier for our workers, much easier for our citizens. But those precincts could change according to district lines. That means a voter now could have to go to a different place,” Money said.

Money says at some point in the future, if people continue to move districts, the number of commissioners may change from five to four.

County commissioners are set to meet with the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission next week to go over various proposals connected to the re-districting.

