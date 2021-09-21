Advertisement

Moody Hospital Redevelopment to move ahead

To provide much needed senior housing
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another Dothan landmark will be repurposed for senior housing, to fill a need in the community.

The Moody Hospital Redevelopment Project will take a local building that has fallen into disrepair and give it new life: providing 58 living spaces for seniors. This will be the second building that has been repurposed and renovated for this use. The old Howell School was renovated the same way in 2020 and is completely full.

The plan’s approval at Tuesday’s city commission meeting means the property can now be purchased and work can begin.

Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper said, “The structure itself will be renovated into apartments and then a new structure will also be on the surrounding property. So this is beneficial for the neighborhood. It’s beneficial for downtown. It’s beneficial for the city and it’s beneficial for our senior population.”

The senior population has shown a significant need for such living facilities. The Howell School units filled in about a week, it’s expected these units will fill up quickly as well. This project will take 2-3 years before it’s complete and ready for tenants.

