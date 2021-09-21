Moody Hospital Redevelopment to move ahead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another Dothan landmark will be repurposed for senior housing, to fill a need in the community.

The Moody Hospital Redevelopment Project will take a local building that has fallen into disrepair and give it new life: providing 58 living spaces for seniors. This will be the second building that has been repurposed and renovated for this use. The old Howell School was renovated the same way in 2020 and is completely full.

The plan’s approval at Tuesday’s city commission meeting means the property can now be purchased and work can begin.

Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper said, “The structure itself will be renovated into apartments and then a new structure will also be on the surrounding property. So this is beneficial for the neighborhood. It’s beneficial for downtown. It’s beneficial for the city and it’s beneficial for our senior population.”

The senior population has shown a significant need for such living facilities. The Howell School units filled in about a week, it’s expected these units will fill up quickly as well. This project will take 2-3 years before it’s complete and ready for tenants.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.