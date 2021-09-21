Lottery jackpots rise to combined $922 million

Florida (WTVY) - Over $900 million is up for grabs as the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries have soared to sky-high jackpots. Monday night the Powerball jackpot rolled over to $490 million, and on Saturday the Mega Millions rolled to $432 million.

A Powerball grand prize winner hasn’t been drawn since March 31, 2021, with the jackpot rolling over more than 40 times. The Mega Millions game hasn’t had a jackpot winner since June 11, 2021, with more than 20 jackpot rollovers.

According to the Florida Lottery organization, this series of Mega Millions jackpot rollovers has generated more than $30.7 million for education in Florida, while this series of Powerball jackpot rollovers has generated more than $40.9 million.

Both lottery games begin with a jackpot of $20 million and roll until the grand prize is won.

Players win the Mega Millions game by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning any level of prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.

Players win the Powerball game by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the Power Ball number (1-26). The overall odds of winning any level of prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.87.

The Florida Lottery reminds players to sign the back of their tickets at the time of purchase and keep them in a safe place.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, September 21, at 11:00 p.m., ET, tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday, September 22, at 10:59 p.m., ET, tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.

