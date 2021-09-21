Advertisement

Lottery jackpots rise to combined $922 million

By WTVY Staff and Florida Lottery
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida (WTVY) - Over $900 million is up for grabs as the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries have soared to sky-high jackpots. Monday night the Powerball jackpot rolled over to $490 million, and on Saturday the Mega Millions rolled to $432 million.

A Powerball grand prize winner hasn’t been drawn since March 31, 2021, with the jackpot rolling over more than 40 times. The Mega Millions game hasn’t had a jackpot winner since June 11, 2021, with more than 20 jackpot rollovers.

According to the Florida Lottery organization, this series of Mega Millions jackpot rollovers has generated more than $30.7 million for education in Florida, while this series of Powerball jackpot rollovers has generated more than $40.9 million.

Both lottery games begin with a jackpot of $20 million and roll until the grand prize is won.

Players win the Mega Millions game by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning any level of prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.

Players win the Powerball game by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the Power Ball number (1-26). The overall odds of winning any level of prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.87.

The Florida Lottery reminds players to sign the back of their tickets at the time of purchase and keep them in a safe place.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, September 21, at 11:00 p.m., ET, tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday, September 22, at 10:59 p.m., ET, tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.

Drawings are available for viewing on the Florida Lottery website and YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/floridalottery. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery’s website, free mobile app, at retailers statewide, and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.

Note: Information from the Florida Lottery contributed to this article.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
Alabama is seeking feedback from residents on broadband
Doug Bradley
Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society remembers historic legacy of late president
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-21
Another foggy start to the day