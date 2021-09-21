Advertisement

Henry County Commissioners approve fiscal year budget

Henry County Commission passes 2022 fiscal year budget
Henry County Commission passes 2022 fiscal year budget(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County commissioners approved a new fiscal, multi-million dollar budget during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The anticipated expense will cost about $4.276 million.

Among the things included are a 4% raise for all county employees, including a 2% raise during their work anniversary.

The budget also includes four additional sheriff’s office positions, additional patrol cars, youth detention services, and more than $1,000,000 in new work machinery.

“I think the commission became aware of some of the expenses that we really don’t ever talk about, like youth detention, things of that, that really take a big part out of the county budget,” said Henry County Commissions Chairman David Money. “A lot of money spent. I understand that, but you stretch that out over the next twelve months.”

The county’s surplus amount is about $8,551.

