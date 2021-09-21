Advertisement

Health Leaders say Labor Day did not spike cases and hospitalizations

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trickle downwards, health officials said a surge from the Labor Day holiday was avoided.

“I think we can be grateful that Labor Day does not appear to be as bad as it could have been,” President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, said. “We are not seeing the kind of spike that we saw after the Fourth of July last year or certainly after Thanksgiving or Christmas. If Labor Day contributed to transmission, it probably just contributed enough to keep the case count high, but it didn’t add another thousand or two thousand a day to cases.”

Williamson said there are likely three reasons the holiday did not cause hospitalizations to go up rapidly.

“One clearly is monoclonals,” he said. “I think there is no question monoclonals have kept people out of hospital who otherwise would have absolutely have ended up in hospital.”

He said the second reason is deaths increasing.

“We are seeing now for 25 consecutive days more than 40 deaths a day,” Williamson said. “We are going to have well over one thousand deaths reported in the last month.”

Williamson said it’s also likely because not everyone gets hospitalized from the virus.

“When a patient comes in and they are right on the borderline, they maybe could be taken care of at home, maybe they need to be admitted and if the hospital is full, you are going to try and reserve those beds for patients who have to be admitted.”

Even though case numbers and hospitalizations are trending downwards, the state’s percent positivity is still 16 percent. Williamson said that means numbers can easily go back up.

“We are not anywhere near where we need to be in terms of having this under control,” Williamson said.

Williamson said since many Labor Day celebrations are outdoors, that likely helped slow the spread. He said the upcoming holidays are more indoor events, so the risk is higher, and those celebrations right now are still a potential risk for our cases.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Lottery jackpots rise to combined $922 million
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting
Alabama is seeking feedback from residents on broadband
Doug Bradley
Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society remembers historic legacy of late president
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-21
Another foggy start to the day