Advertisement

HCSO says TikTok cancer claim is scam

((AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato, Archivo))
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a social media scam making claims about a local HCSO officer.

HCSO Communications officer Haisten Murphree says they heard about a TikTok video claiming a Sergeant with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office has cancer and requesting donations be sent to a CashApp account.

Murphree says this is a scam, and anyone who has sent in money because of that video should contact them.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting

Latest News

WTVY Wx Logo
Tracking A Strong Cold Front
Seasonal produce, Treat Walk and Homemade Peanut Butter Tasting usher in Fall at Enterprise Farmers Market
Lottery jackpots rise to combined $922 million
North Port, Florida, resident Brian Laundrie talks with Moab, Utah police officers as they...
UPDATE: ‘Nothing of note’ found after report of possible Brian Laundrie sighting