HCSO says TikTok cancer claim is scam

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a social media scam making claims about a local HCSO officer.

HCSO Communications officer Haisten Murphree says they heard about a TikTok video claiming a Sergeant with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office has cancer and requesting donations be sent to a CashApp account.

Murphree says this is a scam, and anyone who has sent in money because of that video should contact them.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.