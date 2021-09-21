HCSO says TikTok cancer claim is scam
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a social media scam making claims about a local HCSO officer.
HCSO Communications officer Haisten Murphree says they heard about a TikTok video claiming a Sergeant with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office has cancer and requesting donations be sent to a CashApp account.
Murphree says this is a scam, and anyone who has sent in money because of that video should contact them.
