Geneva County students soar with “intervention teachers”

Hartford, Ala. (WTVY) - The pandemic took a toll on schools, but Geneva County is working to ensure no student is left with “unfinished learning.”

Two teachers at each school within the district are over “interventions.”

They work with students who struggled or fell behind last year.

Whether it’s one-on-one or in small groups, the extra attention is boosting students’ knowledge and confidence.

“We’re constantly progress monitoring the students through STAR and other formative assessments to look at where they are what their skill deficits are,” explains Becky Birdsong, Superintendent of Geneva County Schools. “So, those intervention teachers work on those and try to bring them up to where they need to be so they can stay on grade level, and still do what they’re doing in the classroom.”

Birdsong says they’re seeing a big difference in students working with intervention teachers.

The cost of the program is covered by federal COVID-19 funding.

