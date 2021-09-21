Advertisement

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4

By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Player of the Week!

Here are the nominees:

Geneva County RB Emmanuel Henderson - 251 yards rushing & 5 TDs

Ariton RB Jordan Smith - 248 yards rushing & 3 TDs

Samson RB Joshua Lowery - 200 yards rushing & 3 TDs

Voting ends Thursday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Leah Taylor runs her way into the history books
Leah Taylor runs her way into the history books

Latest News

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
(Source: AP)
Alabama remains atop AP Top 25, Auburn slips after Penn State loss
Alabama vs. Florida on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla.
Alabama survives, leaves ‘The Swamp’ with 31-29 win over Florida
Abbeville Christian falls at home to Pickens Academy
Abbeville Christian falls at home to Pickens Academy