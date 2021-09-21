FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Player of the Week!
Here are the nominees:
Geneva County RB Emmanuel Henderson - 251 yards rushing & 5 TDs
Ariton RB Jordan Smith - 248 yards rushing & 3 TDs
Samson RB Joshua Lowery - 200 yards rushing & 3 TDs
Voting ends Thursday at noon.
