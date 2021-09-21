FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Player of the Week!

Here are the nominees:

Geneva County RB Emmanuel Henderson - 251 yards rushing & 5 TDs

Ariton RB Jordan Smith - 248 yards rushing & 3 TDs

Samson RB Joshua Lowery - 200 yards rushing & 3 TDs

Voting ends Thursday at noon.

